In Chennai, India, The Divine Sparks has been a beacon of hope for those seeking alternative healing methods. Established by Rajkumar Kamdar and his wife, Tanvi, the center has made a tremendous impact in the region without advertising, relying solely on word of mouth.

Specializing in no-touch therapies such as Lama Fera and Cosmic Healing, The Divine Sparks addresses complicated aspects of human experience that extend beyond the physical. This vast approach has successfully helped over 1,000 people with issues ranging from emotional trauma to chronic stress.

Aside from healing services, The Divine Sparks offers products like energy-infused rudraksha bracelets. Their influence extends beyond individual healing; community services such as Annadanam and animal welfare reinforce their commitment to a world where energy healing is mainstream and accessible to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)