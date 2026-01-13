Communist Party of China Meets RSS: Strengthening Inter-Party Dialogue

A delegation from the Communist Party of China visited Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the RSS, in a meeting described as a 'courtesy call.' According to sources, this meeting was held at Hosabale's office and lasted approximately an hour.

The request for this engagement reportedly came from the Chinese side. This visit is notable as it followed a similar engagement the previous day, where a team led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan of the CPC's international department visited the BJP headquarters.

The BJP meeting, attended by Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, revolved around enhancing communication between the CPC and BJP. The discussions were led by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, focusing on strengthening inter-party relations.

