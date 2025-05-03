Left Menu

Amruta Fadnavis Lauds WAVES 2025 as a Global Cultural Catalyst

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister, praised the WAVES 2025 summit for enhancing global cultural connections. The event, inaugurated by PM Modi, gathered over 10,000 delegates worldwide. It unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology to bolster India's digital and immersive tech sectors, with global giants partnering on the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:46 IST
Amruta Fadnavis Lauds WAVES 2025 as a Global Cultural Catalyst
Amruta Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has commended the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 for its international impact. Speaking on the second day of the event to ANI, she described the summit as a 'phenomenal success'.

Fadnavis noted that WAVES has made significant strides not just in India but also globally, strengthening diplomatic and cultural links. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and showcases the potential of creativity to unite nations.

The summit has drawn over 10,000 attendees from across 90 countries. In collaboration with FICCI and CII, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology. This initiative aims to meet the growing need for infrastructure and talent in India's digital and immersive technology sectors, with prominent partnerships from global tech leaders like Adobe and Microsoft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025