Amruta Fadnavis Lauds WAVES 2025 as a Global Cultural Catalyst

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has commended the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 for its international impact. Speaking on the second day of the event to ANI, she described the summit as a 'phenomenal success'.

Fadnavis noted that WAVES has made significant strides not just in India but also globally, strengthening diplomatic and cultural links. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and showcases the potential of creativity to unite nations.

The summit has drawn over 10,000 attendees from across 90 countries. In collaboration with FICCI and CII, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology. This initiative aims to meet the growing need for infrastructure and talent in India's digital and immersive technology sectors, with prominent partnerships from global tech leaders like Adobe and Microsoft.

