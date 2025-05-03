Entertainment Roundup: From Virtual K-Pop Wonders to Tony Award Contenders

The entertainment industry has been shaken by the tragic death of singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, who succumbed to a house fire in Minneapolis at the age of 66. Known for hits like 'Supermodel' and 'I Kissed a Girl,' Sobule's death was confirmed by her manager, leading to an outpouring of tributes from fans worldwide.

K-pop enthusiasts have been captivated by PLAVE, a virtual band that has captured the hearts of fans through innovative use of technology. With their songs achieving over 470 million views on YouTube, PLAVE's distinctive blend of catchy music and virtual avatars have made them a notable presence on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, in the world of music production, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to face a sex trafficking trial after rejecting a plea deal, maintaining his innocence in a Manhattan federal court. The entertainment scene has seen a dip in earnings, with Live Nation reporting underwhelming revenue results for the first quarter amid economic pressures.

The city of Rio de Janeiro is preparing for an influx of visitors as Lady Gaga headlines a free concert on Copacabana Beach. This event is part of a larger economic strategy to revitalize local businesses by drawing in crowds for cultural experiences, aligning with the city's ongoing efforts to bolster its struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)