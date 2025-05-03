Sonu Nigam Faces Backlash for Remark on Kannada Language
Playback singer Sonu Nigam is facing legal action for comments made at a Bengaluru concert, deemed offensive by pro-Kannada organization Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Nigam's retort allegedly insulted the Kannadiga community and sparked fears of linguistic discord. The incident has gained widespread attention on social media.
Playback singer Sonu Nigam is in hot water after a police report was filed against him for comments made during a live performance in Bengaluru.
The pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike lodged the complaint, claiming Nigam's remarks during a concert on April 25 were offensive to Kannadigas.
The incident has sparked fears of linguistic strife, with the video of the event circulating widely on social media.
