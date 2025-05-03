Left Menu

Sonu Nigam Faces Backlash for Remark on Kannada Language

Playback singer Sonu Nigam is facing legal action for comments made at a Bengaluru concert, deemed offensive by pro-Kannada organization Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Nigam's retort allegedly insulted the Kannadiga community and sparked fears of linguistic discord. The incident has gained widespread attention on social media.

Updated: 03-05-2025 19:44 IST
Playback singer Sonu Nigam is in hot water after a police report was filed against him for comments made during a live performance in Bengaluru.

The pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike lodged the complaint, claiming Nigam's remarks during a concert on April 25 were offensive to Kannadigas.

The incident has sparked fears of linguistic strife, with the video of the event circulating widely on social media.

