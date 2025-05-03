Sonu Nigam Faces Backlash for Remark on Kannada Language

Playback singer Sonu Nigam is in hot water after a police report was filed against him for comments made during a live performance in Bengaluru.

The pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike lodged the complaint, claiming Nigam's remarks during a concert on April 25 were offensive to Kannadigas.

The incident has sparked fears of linguistic strife, with the video of the event circulating widely on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)