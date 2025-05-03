Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Hails Streaming: A New Dawn for Actors in India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan praises the impact of streaming platforms on Indian cinema, emphasizing the opportunities for actors to explore diverse roles and gain global recognition. Speaking at the WAVES summit with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Khan highlighted the coexistence of streaming and traditional cinemas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:48 IST
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Actor Saif Ali Khan at WAVES 2025 (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has praised the impact of streaming platforms in India, hailing it as a "most liberating" advancement for actors. He elaborated on this perspective during a panel discussion with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Khan emphasized the global reach of platforms like Netflix, revealing that his work on such streaming services has garnered significantly more international attention compared to traditional theatrical releases. The actor shared experiences of receiving congratulatory calls from international peers, which he attributes to his Netflix roles.

Remarking on the freedom afforded by streaming platforms, Saif Ali Khan expressed that they enable actors to delve into new characters and narratives, breaking away from traditional cinematic confines. Both Khan and Sarandos concurred on the coexistence of streaming and cinemas, asserting that both mediums can thrive together in the entertainment market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

