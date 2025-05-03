Left Menu

WAVES 2025: Reshammiya and Awasthi Praise Modi's Vision for Cultural Renaissance

Actor Himesh Reshammiya and singer Malini Awasthi commend PM Modi's foresight in hosting WAVES 2025, enhancing India's cultural industries. The summit, themed 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,' seeks to establish India as a global media hub, drawing participants worldwide to Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya at WAVES 2025 (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and singer Himesh Reshammiya has praised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in advancing India's entertainment and music industries, during the ongoing WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai.

Reshammiya expressed his gratitude for the global platform through which India's creative sectors are projected to a global audience, amid the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, which critics have labeled historic for India's cultural landscape.

Popular folk singer Malini Awasthi voiced her support for the initiative, highlighting the potential of WAVES 2025 to promote the rich tapestry of Indian traditions and culture.

She emphasized the government's crucial step in accelerating Indian cinema's global reach, and extended her congratulations to PM Modi and the involved departments.

PM Modi inaugurated the summit on May 1, underscoring the theme of 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries' aiming to establish India as a media and entertainment nexus for innovation.

Addressing artists, industry leaders, and policymakers spanning more than 90 countries, Modi described the unique tales from India's diverse regions as an immense storytelling reservoir.

He advocated for international creators to tap into India's storytelling wealth, asserting it as an opportune moment to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.'

The WAVES 2025 summit extends over four days, concluding on May 4, and encompassing over 10,000 delegates and numerous sectors from traditional film to emerging digital technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

