Bengal's Political Discourse: From Wit to Wounds

Bengal's political scene is increasingly characterized by personal attacks and crude exchanges, overshadowing policy debates as parties blame each other for the degrading public discourse. As the 2026 assembly elections approach, critics highlight this negative shift from the state's tradition of witty, ideological engagement.

The shift reflects a broader societal change, with political dialogue transforming from principled debates to power-driven narratives. Across political parties—TMC, BJP, CPI(M), and Congress—leaders express concern over the decline in intellectual depth and civil discourse.

Observers argue that returning to Bengal's intellectual roots is crucial as the state approaches the elections. The once-celebrated artful rhetoric must be revived to maintain civility and depth in political discussions, despite the pressure of satisfying rapid social media cycles.

