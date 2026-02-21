Left Menu

Historic Victory: Netherlands Secures First Olympic Men's 5,000-Meter Relay Gold

The Netherlands triumphed in the men's 5,000-meter relay at the Milan Cortina Games, winning their first Olympic gold in the event. Jens van 't Wout played a pivotal role, securing another gold for the Dutch whose impressive performance added to their short-track success. Korea and Italy completed the podium.

The Netherlands made history by winning its first Olympic men's 5,000-meter relay on Friday at the Milan Cortina Games.

In a display of strength and strategy, the Dutch team pulled away from their Korean and Italian competitors in the final laps of the 45-lap race to claim gold.

Jens van 't Wout led the charge, securing his third gold and fourth overall medal in Milan, as the Dutch team celebrated their fifth gold in the short-track speedskating program.

