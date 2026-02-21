Dramatic Short-Track Showdown: Sellier's Accident Stuns Milano Arena

Short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier of Poland encountered a dramatic moment on the ice during the Milan Cortina Olympics when a competitor's blade sliced her above her left eye. The incident took place during the women's 1,500 meters at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

The race was paused to provide Sellier with urgent medical care, and a white sheet was shielded around her to block the public's view. Despite the severity of the incident, Sellier managed a thumbs-up to reassure the crowd as she was transported out on a stretcher, leaving behind traces of blood on the track.

Meanwhile, Italian speedskater Ariana Fontana moved forward in her pursuit of becoming the most decorated Winter Olympian. Although her skinsuit was damaged, she secured her place in the finals, edging past Zhang Chutong at the finishing line, highlighting her relentless Olympic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)