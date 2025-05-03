Zupee Pioneers Revival of Indian Games, Achieves Record Financial Growth

Ravi Shankar Jha, Director of Public Policy at Zupee, has unveiled the company's ambitious initiative to promote traditional Indian games and support local developers at the Waves 2025 event in Mumbai. Speaking with ANI, Jha emphasized Zupee's dedication to bringing culturally significant games back to the forefront.

Jha highlighted the company's role in the revival of Ludo, a game that had been fading from the public eye. He asserted that platforms like Waves are instrumental in enabling other Indian developers to replicate this success. Jha stressed the importance of nurturing creative talent from smaller towns and cities across India.

According to Jha, the Indian gaming industry is at a nascent stage, with potential for significant global impact through homegrown developers projecting India's stories. Despite regulatory and competitive challenges, he expressed optimism in the industry's resilience, noting the thriving nature of Indian gaming companies.

Jha further stated Zupee's focus on responsible and meaningful gaming, aiming to elevate Indian games to a global platform. Notably, Zupee has announced its first-ever full-year profitability, with significant financial achievements in FY24, driven by the success of its Skill-Based Online Ludo.

The platform not only enhanced its financial standing but also expanded its user base by 60%, establishing a strong presence nationwide.

