Aamir Khan’s Masterclass at WAVES 2025: Unveiling the True Art of Acting and Storytelling

At WAVES 2025, the renowned Indian actor, director, and producer Aamir Khan captivated a packed audience at the Creatosphere stage, delivering a rare, heartfelt, and deeply insightful session on ‘The Art of Acting’. With a humble demeanor and an ocean of practical experience to draw from, Khan opened up about his personal acting journey, creative process, and the evolving landscape of filmmaking in the age of artificial intelligence.

An Untrained Actor’s Lifelong Learning

“I am not a trained actor,” Khan confessed at the outset. “I wanted to go to the National School of Drama, but I couldn't.” Despite not having formal education in acting, Khan’s prolific body of work and deeply emotional portrayals have made him a standout in Indian cinema. His secret? Years of attentive observation, relentless practice, and a strong personal discipline. “I have picked up tips on the way, which work for me,” he added.

Becoming the Character: Script as the Holy Grail

For Khan, the first step in acting is getting into the mind of the character. “I spend a lot of time with scripts. I read them again and again,” he said, underscoring the importance of script immersion. “If the script is good, you will understand the character—its physicality, attitude, everything will come from it.”

To further deepen his understanding, he collaborates extensively with directors. “Discussions on the character and story with the director also give an idea,” Khan said, stressing that storytelling is a collaborative process.

Rigorous Repetition and Emotional Memory

Despite his acclaimed performances, Khan admitted to a limitation: “I have a weak memory.” His solution? A rigorous and tactile process—“I hand-write dialogues. I take up the difficult scenes first.” He practices every day for three to four months, ensuring that each word becomes second nature. “The dialogues have to become yours. You have to own it. When it was written, it belonged to the scriptwriter. When you perform, it becomes yours.”

Even more challenging, he said, is the requirement to retake emotionally charged scenes repeatedly while maintaining the same intensity. “That’s one of the most difficult tasks for an actor,” he shared.

Honest Performance: The Core of Good Acting

Khan’s advice to young actors was unambiguous: “The more honest you are, the better you will perform.” This sincerity extends not only to emotional delivery but also to belief in the script. “When I use emotion, it has to come from the script. You have to believe the script. Sometimes there are scenes in the films which are not believable. But the actor may make you believe it.”

His Process: Visualization Over Mirrors

In an age of hyper-visual preparation, Khan shared a surprising detail: he never uses a mirror to rehearse. “I visualize scenes before giving shots. I never look into a mirror while practicing,” he said. For Khan, acting is about internalization, not appearance.

On Technology in Film: AI’s Disruptive Role

Acknowledging the changing face of cinema, Khan addressed how artificial intelligence is already impacting filmmaking. “AI technology has enabled films to be shot without the actor in the scene,” he said. “AI can add the actor later.” While he didn’t speculate on the full implications, his tone indicated that the technology brings both opportunities and challenges.

Scriptwriting Secrets: What Makes a Great Story?

As a seasoned storyteller and producer, Khan also offered insights on script structure. “A good script will have a clear premise. Goal setting should come in the first ten percent of the story. Otherwise, the interest of the audience will be lost.” His remark emphasized the importance of narrative architecture and engaging the audience from the very start.

Advice Beyond the Camera: Empathy and Teamwork

Perhaps the most vital advice Khan shared was not about individual performance but collective filmmaking. “Do what the scene demands, and don’t just think of your own work in it.” He reminded aspiring artists that a film’s magic comes from unity of vision, not individual brilliance.

His Personal Favorite: A Film That Touched the Nation

When asked about his most cherished film, Khan instantly named Taare Zameen Par. “It taught many parents to be patient with their children, support them and be empathetic with their little ones.” The film, which addressed childhood learning differences and emotional neglect, remains a milestone in Indian cinema for its compassionate storytelling.

A Masterclass Rooted in Passion and Purpose

Aamir Khan’s session at WAVES 2025 was far more than a talk—it was a masterclass in artistic integrity, emotional intelligence, and evolving craft. As cinema moves into a new era, his words reminded everyone of the timeless truth: technology may change the tools, but the heart of storytelling will always lie in human honesty, connection, and creativity.