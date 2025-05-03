Indian Entertainment Industry Powers Economic Growth, Says MPA at WAVES

On the third day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) held in Mumbai, a major development took center stage as the Motion Picture Association (MPA) unveiled an in-depth report showcasing the economic and cultural impact of India’s dynamic film, television, and streaming sectors. The launch, attended by Hon’ble Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan and MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin, marked a milestone in the growing alliance between Indian creators and global media powerhouses.

Indian Cinema’s Global Ascent Celebrated

Dr. L. Murugan, in his keynote remarks, praised the MPA’s global leadership in championing creative industries and underlined the significance of Indian storytelling on the international stage. “Films like RRR and Baahubali have not only shattered box office records but also transcended cultural and linguistic boundaries,” he said. The Minister emphasized that India's content has universal appeal and continues to redefine how Indian cinema is perceived across continents.

He reiterated the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to empowering creators through progressive policy frameworks, streamlined production incentives, and robust intellectual property (IP) safeguards. “We are building a creator-first ecosystem,” said Dr. Murugan. “This includes recent anti-piracy reforms that aim to protect the rights and livelihoods of those who enrich our culture and economy through storytelling.”

Cinema as a Catalyst for Diplomacy and Development

Dr. Murugan further highlighted cinema's evolving role beyond entertainment. “Cinema is not just an economic engine. It is a vital diplomatic and cultural bridge,” he remarked. “We envision deeper collaborations with the Motion Picture Association to nurture a globally respected and secure creative industry.”

MPA Report: 2.6 Million Jobs and $60 Billion in Output

Charles Rivkin, while unveiling the report, described India’s creative economy as being at a “pivotal moment” and reiterated the MPA’s commitment to supporting its trajectory. “India’s entertainment industry is a cornerstone of the global creative economy. The numbers tell a powerful story,” Rivkin stated.

According to the MPA’s findings, India’s film, TV, and streaming sectors contributed to the creation of 2.6 million jobs and generated over $60 billion in annual economic output. These sectors, Rivkin added, are not only engines of employment and investment but also hotbeds of innovation and storytelling excellence.

International Collaboration and Investment

Rivkin emphasized the MPA’s deepening ties with India, mentioning that the association’s member studios are committed to long-term investment in Indian content creation, distribution, and skills development. He spoke about upcoming joint initiatives that aim to enhance policy advocacy, training programs, and co-productions.

He also drew attention to the alignment between the MPA’s mission and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a globally competitive and culturally rich creative economy. “India has immense strengths—talent, stories, and technical excellence in fields like visual effects,” Rivkin said. “Our partnership is rooted in mutual respect and shared goals.”

Forward Together: A Vision for Inclusive Creative Growth

The session concluded with a visually engaging video presentation summarizing the report’s highlights. The imagery captured the breadth of India’s creative landscape—from bustling film sets to state-of-the-art animation studios, underscoring the country’s emergence as a global hub for content creation.

The WAVES platform served as an ideal stage for articulating a shared vision for the future of entertainment—one anchored in innovation, inclusivity, and international collaboration. As policymakers and media leaders converged, it became evident that India’s creative industries are not only thriving but also shaping the cultural and economic narrative of the 21st century.