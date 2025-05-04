WAVES Bazaar Sparks Multimillion Dollar Deals in Global Entertainment Industry

The premier edition of the WAVES Bazaar marked a significant milestone in the global entertainment industry, racking up transactions totaling Rs 800 crore. This vibrant event saw creators and filmmakers from across India engage with international investors, sparking numerous collaborations.

A focal point of the bazaar was the dynamic Buyer-Seller Market, which hosted over 3,000 B2B meetings during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. The deals encompassed film, music, radio, VFX, and animation sectors, with projections suggesting that the total valuation will surpass Rs 1,000 crore in the coming days.

Enthusiastic film screenings and strategic intellectual property pitches attracted substantial global attention. A new milestone in international collaboration was achieved with the announcement of the inaugural Indian film festival in New Zealand, a partnership strengthening ties in tourism and cultural exchange between the two nations.

