Left Menu

WAVES Bazaar Sparks Multimillion Dollar Deals in Global Entertainment Industry

The inaugural WAVES Bazaar generated Rs 800 crore in transactions, with industry players joining forces globally. Highlighted by a bustling Buyer-Seller Market, the event facilitated cooperation across film, music, and animation. Collaborative efforts between India and New Zealand were a significant outcome, promising enriched ties in entertainment and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:04 IST
WAVES Bazaar Sparks Multimillion Dollar Deals in Global Entertainment Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The premier edition of the WAVES Bazaar marked a significant milestone in the global entertainment industry, racking up transactions totaling Rs 800 crore. This vibrant event saw creators and filmmakers from across India engage with international investors, sparking numerous collaborations.

A focal point of the bazaar was the dynamic Buyer-Seller Market, which hosted over 3,000 B2B meetings during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. The deals encompassed film, music, radio, VFX, and animation sectors, with projections suggesting that the total valuation will surpass Rs 1,000 crore in the coming days.

Enthusiastic film screenings and strategic intellectual property pitches attracted substantial global attention. A new milestone in international collaboration was achieved with the announcement of the inaugural Indian film festival in New Zealand, a partnership strengthening ties in tourism and cultural exchange between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025