Britain Marks VE Day's 80th Anniversary: A Royal Salute to History

Britain commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of events, including a grand military parade and flypast. The royal family and veterans will partake in celebrations honoring the end of World War II in Europe, highlighting national unity and the sacrifices for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 01:32 IST
In a display of unity and historical commemoration, Britain's King Charles and senior royals are set to join veterans and crowds for a grand military parade and flypast marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, celebrating the end of World War II in Europe.

The commemorations kick off Monday as Big Ben strikes noon, accompanied by excerpts from Winston Churchill's VE Day speech. More than 1,300 armed forces members will parade through central London, overseen by the royal family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with Ukrainian forces reflecting Britain's stance against Russia.

Historic military aircraft and the Red Arrows will perform a flypast, concluding with a royal-hosted tea party for veterans and those who endured the war. The anniversary signifies national unity, a remembrance for the fallen, and thanksgiving for peace.

