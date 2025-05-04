Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Congratulation to Australian PM

The Dalai Lama has congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on securing re-election, following a victorious outcome in the parliamentary elections for his party.

"Australia has always been close to my heart, a place I've visited many times. I extend my sincerest wishes as you tackle the myriad challenges ahead, and fulfill the aspirations of Australians," the Tibetan spiritual leader stated in a press release.

He praised Australians for their commitment to promoting love and harmony among different religious communities while expressing his appreciation for their longstanding support for Tibetan freedom and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)