Dalai Lama's Heartfelt Congratulation to Australian PM

The Dalai Lama extended his congratulations to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election. He expressed gratitude for Australia's support for Tibet and its values. The Dalai Lama appreciated Australian enthusiasm for promoting love and inter-religious harmony in a statement from his office.

Updated: 04-05-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:53 IST
The Dalai Lama has congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on securing re-election, following a victorious outcome in the parliamentary elections for his party.

"Australia has always been close to my heart, a place I've visited many times. I extend my sincerest wishes as you tackle the myriad challenges ahead, and fulfill the aspirations of Australians," the Tibetan spiritual leader stated in a press release.

He praised Australians for their commitment to promoting love and harmony among different religious communities while expressing his appreciation for their longstanding support for Tibetan freedom and dignity.

