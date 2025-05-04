Tragic Stampede at Goa Temple: Probe Reveals Recurring Hazards

An ongoing investigation into a tragic stampede at a temple festival in North Goa has highlighted recurring safety concerns, according to a senior official. The event, which saw thousands gather in narrow lanes, resulted in six deaths and injuries to more than 70 individuals.

Officials have confirmed that a fact-finding committee, formed by the government, is examining the incident in detail. This follows revelations that similar accidents have occurred at the same location in previous years. Key figures in charge of crowd management have been called upon for testimony.

The investigation is delving into possible negligence and the precise cause of the stampede. The committee's work continues as it seeks to compile a comprehensive report, aiming to implement measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)