Echoes of History: WWII Survivors' Stories of Survival and Resistance

In a poignant reminder of the past, France gears up to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the German surrender in World War II. Survivors like Geneviève Perrier and Esther Senot reflect on a time marred by fear, hardship, and loss under Nazi occupation.

Geneviève Perrier, now 99, recalls fleeing her home village on a bicycle amidst advancing German troops in 1940. Despite the terror, she maintained a spirit of resistance, witnessing the eventual liberation by Allied forces years later. Her stories offer a glimpse into the resilience of civilians during this harrowing period.

Esther Senot, 97, survives the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp where her family perished. Her narrative paints a picture of survival against overwhelming odds, her return met with disbelief and indifference. Both women continue to share their experiences, urging future generations to remember the lessons of hatred and division.

