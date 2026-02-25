The Trump administration has sparked a contentious debate over data sovereignty by instructing U.S. diplomats to counter international regulations on tech companies' handling of data. This move, detailed in a diplomatic cable, reveals a shift towards assertive foreign policy amid increasing global calls for greater data privacy and control.

Signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the cable expresses concerns that such international data laws could disrupt global data flows and cybersecurity, while also expanding governmental control over civil liberties. The administration's pushback underscores its priority to protect American tech interests abroad.

Data sovereignty initiatives, particularly in Europe, highlight a clash with U.S. policies. Experts suggest Washington's adversarial stance is a reaction to these growing initiatives, which have intensified the scrutiny of American tech giants amid privacy and surveillance concerns. This ongoing tension spotlights the polarized approach to data governance between the U.S. and other nations.

