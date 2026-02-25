Left Menu

India and Nepal Unite for Conservation: New MoU to Preserve Wildlife and Biodiversity

India and Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in forest management, wildlife protection, and biodiversity conservation. The MoU emphasizes developing strategies for species like elephants and tigers, and addresses forest crimes, aiming to boost cross-border conservation efforts. It was signed by ministers from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:02 IST
India and Nepal Unite for Conservation: New MoU to Preserve Wildlife and Biodiversity
In a significant move to strengthen regional ecological cooperation, India and Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday. The agreement aims to enhance collaborative efforts in forest management, wildlife protection, and biodiversity conservation, with a particular focus on landscape-level strategies and addressing specific species like elephants, tigers, and snow leopards.

The MoU outlines initiatives for reinforced management of forests and protected areas, restoration projects for essential corridors, and the establishment of transboundary conservation landscapes. It also targets forest and wildlife crime mitigation, capacity building for enforcement staff, and advancing smart green infrastructure in biodiversity hotspots.

This landmark agreement was signed in the presence of Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Nepal's Cabinet Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, underscoring the commitment of both nations to safeguarding their rich biodiversity and natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

