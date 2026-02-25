India and Nepal Unite for Conservation: New MoU to Preserve Wildlife and Biodiversity

In a significant move to strengthen regional ecological cooperation, India and Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday. The agreement aims to enhance collaborative efforts in forest management, wildlife protection, and biodiversity conservation, with a particular focus on landscape-level strategies and addressing specific species like elephants, tigers, and snow leopards.

The MoU outlines initiatives for reinforced management of forests and protected areas, restoration projects for essential corridors, and the establishment of transboundary conservation landscapes. It also targets forest and wildlife crime mitigation, capacity building for enforcement staff, and advancing smart green infrastructure in biodiversity hotspots.

This landmark agreement was signed in the presence of Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Nepal's Cabinet Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, underscoring the commitment of both nations to safeguarding their rich biodiversity and natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)