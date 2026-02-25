Left Menu

Supreme Court Convicts in Assassination of Marielle Franco

Brazil's Supreme Court panel convicted a former congressman and four others for the assassination of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in Rio de Janeiro. The murder was ordered to halt Franco's opposition to an illegal land-grabbing scheme. Franco's death sparked widespread outrage.

Updated: 25-02-2026 22:04 IST
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has reached a verdict, convicting ex-lawmaker Chiquinho Brazao and four associates in the assassination of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes. The brutal murder occurred nearly eight years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The court found that Chiquinho Brazao, alongside his brother Domingos Brazao, orchestrated the assassination in 2018 to prevent Franco and her political party from hindering their illicit land-grabbing operations. The shocking crime continues to resonate due to the high profile of the victims.

Franco, a prominent figure in Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party, was a 38-year-old Black and gay progressive leader, hailing from a poor neighborhood. Her assassination not only shocked Rio de Janeiro but also ignited widespread condemnation both nationally and globally.

