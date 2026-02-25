Left Menu

Authorities Crack Down on Adulterated Milk Ahead of Festive Season

The food safety department seized 2,000 liters of allegedly adulterated milk during a raid at Chopra Dairy. Unhygienic conditions were uncovered, including milk stored near a toilet. Samples of various dairy products were sent for testing, prompted by an upcoming festival and recent seizure of fake paneer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The food safety department has intensified its crackdown on adulterated food products, seizing approximately 2,000 liters of suspicious milk from Chopra Dairy. The raid was led by City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Manoj Kumar Verma.

Serious violations were observed at the dairy, including the storage of milk near a toilet, breaching food safety regulations. Samples of milk, curd, mawa, and cream were collected for laboratory analysis to ensure consumer safety amid concerns over adulteration.

This operation follows a recent incident where 650 kg of fake paneer was confiscated and destroyed in Saharanpur. The intensified actions are part of a proactive campaign directed by local authorities in anticipation of the Holi festival, seeking to protect public health.

