Left Menu

Corporate Affairs Ministry Launches Compliance Relief Scheme for Companies

The corporate affairs ministry is launching a three-month compliance facilitation scheme, allowing companies to complete pending filings with reduced fees and delay condonation. The initiative targets over 20 lakh active companies and will be operational from April 15 to July 15. However, certain companies will not be eligible for this scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:04 IST
Corporate Affairs Ministry Launches Compliance Relief Scheme for Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The corporate affairs ministry announced a new initiative aimed at easing the compliance burden on companies. This three-month facilitation scheme will permit businesses to submit pending filings with significantly reduced fees, condoning any delays, with operations set to commence from April 15 to July 15.

The 'Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026' is a one-time opportunity for over 20 lakh active firms across the country. By participating, companies can regularize their pending filings at a fraction of the original cost and evade financial penalties resulting from tardiness.

Despite its broad scope, the scheme is not applicable to companies facing strike-off actions. The ministry's decision emerged in response to numerous stakeholder appeals, including MSMEs and private enterprises, emphasizing the need for regulatory leniency amid economic formalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

 Israel
2
WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

 India
3
European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

 Global
4
New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026