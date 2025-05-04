From Controversy to Acclaim: The Journey of 'Delhi Crime'
Richie Mehta, the director of 'Delhi Crime', overcame initial streaming platform rejections due to the show's controversial subject. After rewriting the script with HBO guidance, the series found success at Sundance in 2019. Netflix later acquired it, showcasing India's rich talent and heroes confronting societal issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
'Delhi Crime' director Richie Mehta revealed on Sunday that streamers initially hesitated to fund the series due to its controversial subject matter.
The show, focused on the 2012 gang-rape incident in Delhi, only gained traction after a script rewrite suggested by an HBO executive. Debuting at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, it was then acquired by Netflix.
Mehta managed to secure financing from US investors, impressed by his vision and previous projects. He emphasized showcasing India's unparalleled talent and addressing societal issues like sexual violence in a unique manner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
