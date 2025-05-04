Ayodhya's Ram Temple Embraces Green Future

A bold environmental initiative is underway at the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, as announced by the temple's trust on Monday. The ambitious plan focuses on transforming over half of the site into verdant spaces.

According to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, 60% of the complex will be green, with a stringent zero-discharge policy in place to ensure minimal environmental impact in Ayodhya. The extensive green areas will feature gardens and a variety of trees, including fruit-bearing and shade-providing plants.

The project, expected to culminate in a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, is entrusted to the GMR Group, which has secured a contract to develop and maintain these green initiatives for the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)