Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Temple Embraces Green Future

The Ram temple complex in Ayodhya is set to be predominantly green, as announced by its trust. Over 60% of the site will feature green areas, adhering to a zero-discharge policy. This initiative, managed by the GMR Group under a five-year contract, aligns with efforts to minimize pollution and promote environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:13 IST
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Embraces Green Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bold environmental initiative is underway at the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, as announced by the temple's trust on Monday. The ambitious plan focuses on transforming over half of the site into verdant spaces.

According to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, 60% of the complex will be green, with a stringent zero-discharge policy in place to ensure minimal environmental impact in Ayodhya. The extensive green areas will feature gardens and a variety of trees, including fruit-bearing and shade-providing plants.

The project, expected to culminate in a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, is entrusted to the GMR Group, which has secured a contract to develop and maintain these green initiatives for the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025