Thunderbolts Zooms to $76 Million Opening in the U.S. & Canada

Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts' has burst onto the scene, opening Hollywood's summer movie season with an impressive $76 million in ticket sales from U.S. and Canadian audiences over its first three days.

The opening figures were reported by distributor Walt Disney on Sunday, marking a strong start for the film.

International markets contributed an additional $86.1 million, bringing the global total to a staggering $162.1 million, as disclosed by Disney.

