Thunderbolts Zooms to $76 Million Opening in the U.S. & Canada

Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' kicked off the Hollywood summer movie season with a strong opening, earning $76 million in U.S. and Canadian box offices. The film also garnered $86.1 million internationally, bringing its global total to $162.1 million within the first three days, according to distributor Walt Disney.

Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts' has burst onto the scene, opening Hollywood's summer movie season with an impressive $76 million in ticket sales from U.S. and Canadian audiences over its first three days.

The opening figures were reported by distributor Walt Disney on Sunday, marking a strong start for the film.

International markets contributed an additional $86.1 million, bringing the global total to a staggering $162.1 million, as disclosed by Disney.

