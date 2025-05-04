Thunderbolts Zooms to $76 Million Opening in the U.S. & Canada
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' kicked off the Hollywood summer movie season with a strong opening, earning $76 million in U.S. and Canadian box offices. The film also garnered $86.1 million internationally, bringing its global total to $162.1 million within the first three days, according to distributor Walt Disney.
