Left Menu

Patrick Schwarzenegger Eyes 'American Psycho' Role in Guadagnino's Adaptation

Patrick Schwarzenegger has expressed interest in starring in Luca Guadagnino's new film adaptation of 'American Psycho'. The novel, previously adapted into a film with Christian Bale, portrays an investment banker leading a double life as a serial killer. Schwarzenegger's engagement heightened speculation about his involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:22 IST
Patrick Schwarzenegger Eyes 'American Psycho' Role in Guadagnino's Adaptation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Patrick Schwarzenegger, known for his role in 'The White Lotus', has voiced his enthusiasm for starring in the upcoming film adaptation of 'American Psycho', directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film is based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel, which previously saw a 2000 movie adaptation starring Christian Bale.

Bale portrayed Patrick Bateman, a narcissistic investment banker doubling as a serial killer, in the earlier adaptation. Schwarzenegger recently hinted at his desire for the role, replying to a suggestion from a user on X that it could be his breakout role with, 'I'd love nothing more.'

This is not Schwarzenegger's first show of interest in the remake. Last year, he remarked 'My dream' in response to initial development news. Amid confirmation of potential leads in discussions, rumors include Austin Butler for the role. Schwarzenegger even donned Bateman's character for a 2021 Vanity Fair photo shoot celebrating early 2000s films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025