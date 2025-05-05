Patrick Schwarzenegger Eyes 'American Psycho' Role in Guadagnino's Adaptation

Patrick Schwarzenegger, known for his role in 'The White Lotus', has voiced his enthusiasm for starring in the upcoming film adaptation of 'American Psycho', directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film is based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel, which previously saw a 2000 movie adaptation starring Christian Bale.

Bale portrayed Patrick Bateman, a narcissistic investment banker doubling as a serial killer, in the earlier adaptation. Schwarzenegger recently hinted at his desire for the role, replying to a suggestion from a user on X that it could be his breakout role with, 'I'd love nothing more.'

This is not Schwarzenegger's first show of interest in the remake. Last year, he remarked 'My dream' in response to initial development news. Amid confirmation of potential leads in discussions, rumors include Austin Butler for the role. Schwarzenegger even donned Bateman's character for a 2021 Vanity Fair photo shoot celebrating early 2000s films.

