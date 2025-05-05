Hyderabad Gears Up for Global Glam: Miss World 72nd Edition

Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant on May 31. The Telangana Information & Public Relations Department has unveiled an itinerary packed with high-profile events set to occur throughout the state.

Ahead of the pageant, contestants will experience a slice of local culture. They will attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Uppal's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 21. Additionally, they will explore iconic landmarks, such as Charminar and Laad Bazaar through a heritage walk on May 12, and visit the Chowmahalla Palace the following day.

With custom welcome arches and slogans like 'Telangana Jaroor Aana,' the state's government is keen on promoting Telangana as a top tourist destination. Efforts are also in place to ensure smooth logistics, with special lounges at Shamshabad Airport to greet international participants. The grand event will conclude at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, with delegates from over 120 countries attending, including reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska and India's Nandini Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)