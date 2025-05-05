KFCC Launches Non-Cooperation Campaign Against Sonu Nigam

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a 'non-cooperation' movement against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam on Monday. This action comes after a controversial comment Nigam made during a concert in Bengaluru.

According to KFCC president M Narasimhulu, the non-cooperation will continue until Nigam offers an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka. Narasimhulu confirmed attempts to reach Nigam, which were unsuccessful due to the singer's phone being unavailable.

During the April 25 performance, Nigam was requested to perform a Kannada song. He allegedly responded by referencing the Pahalgam incident, where a terror attack claimed 26 lives, including two Kannadigas. Critics argue this remark was insensitive, equating people of Karnataka with terrorists.

