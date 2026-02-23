Left Menu

Karnataka's Urgent Measures to Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed urgent measures to prevent human-wildlife conflicts after two fatalities involving wild elephants. Initiatives include enhanced information sharing with local stakeholders and the use of advanced tools like thermal drones for round-the-clock monitoring in conflict-prone areas.

Updated: 23-02-2026 17:43 IST
In response to recent fatal wild elephant attacks in Karnataka, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered officials to improve communication strategies to prevent further tragedies. During an emergency video conference, he emphasized the need to promptly share animal movement data with plantation associations and local leaders.

The directive comes after two plantation workers' deaths within seven days in Chikkamagaluru district, sparking protests and police intervention. Khandre called for the creation of WhatsApp groups to enhance information dissemination among community leaders and landowners.

With 35 elephants identified in areas outside forests, officials have been tasked with maintaining vigilant monitoring. Khandre stressed the importance of using advanced technology for wildlife capture operations and holding negligent plantation owners accountable, particularly during the challenging summer months.

