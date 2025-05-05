Left Menu

Emperor Emeritus Akihito's Health Concerns: A New Chapter in Imperial History

Emperor Emeritus Akihito of Japan, aged 91, will undergo heart tests after a problem was found during a routine checkup. The tests are scheduled at the University of Tokyo Hospital. Akihito, who had heart bypass surgery in 2012, abdicated the throne in 2019.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito of Japan is set to undergo heart tests at the University of Tokyo Hospital following an unspecified issue detected during a routine health examination, as reported by Japanese media on Monday.

The Imperial Household Agency did not respond to inquiries on Monday, a national holiday, regarding the reports from Kyodo News Service and other outlets. The tests are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Akihito, currently 91, served as emperor until his abdication in 2019. He had previously undergone heart bypass surgery in 2012. Notably, Akihito was the first modern emperor to abdicate, and to marry a commoner, Empress Michiko, marking a significant break from tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

