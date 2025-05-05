Tragic End to Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Noorpur Pinauni

A 22-year-old bride-to-be from Noorpur Pinauni tragically died of cardiac arrest a day before her wedding, police reported on Monday. The deceased, identified as Diksha, collapsed during the 'Haldi' ceremony on Sunday night while celebrating with family and friends.

Diksha's father, Dinesh Pal Singh, stated that when she failed to emerge from the bathroom, concerned family members broke down the door, only to find her unconscious. Despite immediate efforts, she was pronounced dead on the scene. The groom, Saurabh, who hails from Shivpuri village in Moradabad district and is employed at a local factory, was due to marry Diksha on Monday.

Authorities said the bereaved family opted against filing a complaint or conducting a postmortem. The marriage preparations, which had been in progress for several days, came to a sudden and sorrowful halt.

