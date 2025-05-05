Left Menu

From IIT to Bollywood: Amol Parashar's Brave Leap into Acting

Bollywood actor Amol Parashar, known for 'Tripling', candidly discusses his daring choice to leave a corporate job for acting. Despite parental concerns, Amol's friends supported him, and his persistent dedication eventually led to success in Bollywood. Currently, he's seen in 'Kull' on Jio Hotstar.

Amol Parashar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Amol Parashar, renowned for his role as 'Chitvan' in TVF's 'Tripling,' recently shared the boldest decision of his life: leaving a corporate job post-IIT Delhi graduation to pursue acting in Mumbai.

During an ANI interview, Amol recalled both familial and friendly reactions to his risky career shift. While his parents were apprehensive due to the lack of a clear path in acting, friends encouraged him, praising his courage to follow his passion.

Despite initial struggles and industry skepticism, Amol's perseverance paid off. Recognized for his roles in 'Tripling,' 'It Happened in Hong Kong,' and other projects, Amol has now earned validation in Bollywood. Currently, he stars in 'Kull' on Jio Hotstar, exploring themes of power and family.

