From IIT to Bollywood: Amol Parashar's Brave Leap into Acting

Bollywood actor Amol Parashar, renowned for his role as 'Chitvan' in TVF's 'Tripling,' recently shared the boldest decision of his life: leaving a corporate job post-IIT Delhi graduation to pursue acting in Mumbai.

During an ANI interview, Amol recalled both familial and friendly reactions to his risky career shift. While his parents were apprehensive due to the lack of a clear path in acting, friends encouraged him, praising his courage to follow his passion.

Despite initial struggles and industry skepticism, Amol's perseverance paid off. Recognized for his roles in 'Tripling,' 'It Happened in Hong Kong,' and other projects, Amol has now earned validation in Bollywood. Currently, he stars in 'Kull' on Jio Hotstar, exploring themes of power and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)