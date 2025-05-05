Controversy Erupts Over Neem Wood Use in West Bengal's New Temple
A political row has surfaced over the use of neem wood in crafting idols for a newly built temple in Digha, West Bengal. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari contests Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim, arguing sacred surplus neem wood from Puri's Jagannath Temple was indeed used. The controversy also involves the naming of the temple as 'Jagannath Dham'.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has dismissed claims made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the use of sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath Temple in constructing idols for a new temple in Digha.
Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee refuted the allegations as politically motivated, asserting her administration did not need to use 'stolen wood'. She stated, 'Why would we use stolen neem wood? We have our sources.' However, Adhikari cited confirmation from Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, secretary of the Daitapati Nijog, that surplus neem wood was utilized.
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan reaffirmed an interim investigation found no sacred wood from Puri had been used. Meanwhile, Adhikari criticized the naming of the new temple as 'Jagannath Dham', calling it disrespectful to religious sentiments in Odisha, while emphasizing his objection is not to the temple's construction but to potential politicization of faith.
