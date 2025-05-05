Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Neem Wood Use in West Bengal's New Temple

A political row has surfaced over the use of neem wood in crafting idols for a newly built temple in Digha, West Bengal. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari contests Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim, arguing sacred surplus neem wood from Puri's Jagannath Temple was indeed used. The controversy also involves the naming of the temple as 'Jagannath Dham'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:47 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Neem Wood Use in West Bengal's New Temple
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has dismissed claims made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the use of sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath Temple in constructing idols for a new temple in Digha.

Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee refuted the allegations as politically motivated, asserting her administration did not need to use 'stolen wood'. She stated, 'Why would we use stolen neem wood? We have our sources.' However, Adhikari cited confirmation from Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, secretary of the Daitapati Nijog, that surplus neem wood was utilized.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan reaffirmed an interim investigation found no sacred wood from Puri had been used. Meanwhile, Adhikari criticized the naming of the new temple as 'Jagannath Dham', calling it disrespectful to religious sentiments in Odisha, while emphasizing his objection is not to the temple's construction but to potential politicization of faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025