Drug Scandal in Mollywood: Cinematographer's Involvement Unveiled

Renowned cinematographer Sameer Thahir of Kerala was detained this Monday in connection with a drug bust involving well-known directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, according to Excise officials.

Thahir's detention was tied to sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After questioning, he was released on bail, authorities said.

The arrest stems from a raid on April 27 at a Kochi flat rented by Thahir, where 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja were seized. Despite claiming ignorance of drug use, Thahir was implicated, as the illegal activity occurred on premises under his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)