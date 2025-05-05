Left Menu

Legacy of a Pioneer: Remembering S N Ladhani

S N Ladhani, the founder of SLMG Beverages, passed away at 85. He was pivotal in establishing Coca-Cola's largest bottling partner in India and significantly impacted multiple industries such as construction, cold storage, and renewable energy. His journey began post-partition, creating a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:54 IST
Legacy of a Pioneer: Remembering S N Ladhani
  • Country:
  • India

S N Ladhani, the visionary behind SLMG Beverages, passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 85. Under his leadership, SLMG became India's largest bottling partner for Coca-Cola, cementing his legacy in the beverage industry.

Born in Sindh in 1940, Ladhani moved to Ayodhya after the partition and began his diverse career in construction, later breaking into the cold storage and soft drinks industries. His partnership with the Parle Group marked a significant career turn, especially with Coca-Cola's market re-entry in 1992.

Ladhani's influence extended beyond beverages as he ventured into hotel, shopping mall development, and renewable energy sectors, leaving an indelible mark across multiple industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025