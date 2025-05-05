Legacy of a Pioneer: Remembering S N Ladhani

S N Ladhani, the visionary behind SLMG Beverages, passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 85. Under his leadership, SLMG became India's largest bottling partner for Coca-Cola, cementing his legacy in the beverage industry.

Born in Sindh in 1940, Ladhani moved to Ayodhya after the partition and began his diverse career in construction, later breaking into the cold storage and soft drinks industries. His partnership with the Parle Group marked a significant career turn, especially with Coca-Cola's market re-entry in 1992.

Ladhani's influence extended beyond beverages as he ventured into hotel, shopping mall development, and renewable energy sectors, leaving an indelible mark across multiple industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)