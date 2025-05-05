Left Menu

Celebrating Cultural Bonds: 75 Years of ICCR

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marked 75 years of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations with a cultural evening featuring music and dance. Former Nepal president Rambaran Yadav, the event's chief guest, highlighted the enduring India-Nepal cultural connections and the ICCR's role in fostering these ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated 75 years of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with a vibrant cultural evening on Sunday. The event, graced by former Nepal president Rambaran Yadav as the chief guest, featured performances by ICCR Nepal students and alumni, showcasing the rich cultural connection between India and Nepal.

In his address, former president Yadav shared his experiences as an ICCR scholar, emphasizing the historical and civilizational ties between the two nations. He praised the strong cultural and people-to-people bonds that have flourished over decades.

Navin Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, highlighted the ICCR's crucial role in bolstering these ties. His comments underscored India's ongoing commitment to nurturing cultural relationships and reinforcing the deep-rooted friendship between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

