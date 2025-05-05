Celebrating Cultural Bonds: 75 Years of ICCR

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated 75 years of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) with a vibrant cultural evening on Sunday. The event, graced by former Nepal president Rambaran Yadav as the chief guest, featured performances by ICCR Nepal students and alumni, showcasing the rich cultural connection between India and Nepal.

In his address, former president Yadav shared his experiences as an ICCR scholar, emphasizing the historical and civilizational ties between the two nations. He praised the strong cultural and people-to-people bonds that have flourished over decades.

Navin Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, highlighted the ICCR's crucial role in bolstering these ties. His comments underscored India's ongoing commitment to nurturing cultural relationships and reinforcing the deep-rooted friendship between the neighboring countries.

