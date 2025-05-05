Trump's Alcatraz Revival: Transforming a Tourist Spot into a Prison Again

President Donald Trump has proposed a controversial plan to revert Alcatraz Island back into a federal prison, more than six decades after it was deemed too costly to operate. Alcatraz, renowned for housing infamous criminals like Al Capone and George 'Machine Gun' Kelly, is now a major cultural and historical attraction run by the National Park Service.

Alcatraz's history dates back to its military use during the Civil War era when it served as a fort and later a maximum-security federal prison from 1934 to 1963. Despite its formidable reputation as an escape-proof fortress, operational challenges, including its remote location and the highly expensive logistics required to supply the island, prompted its closure.

In 1973, a decade after the prison was shut down, Alcatraz opened as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. It welcomes over a million visitors annually who are drawn to its eerie history and cinematic escapes. Now, Trump's plan to house 'America's most ruthless and violent' criminals in Alcatraz has sparked debate over its feasibility and impact on the island's current status.

(With inputs from agencies.)