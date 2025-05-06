Left Menu

Pulitzer Prizes 2024: Celebrating Journalism's Pioneers

The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes recognized outstanding journalism, awarding The New York Times, The Washington Post, ProPublica, and other media outlets for their coverage of critical issues like the fentanyl crisis, international conflicts, and a failed assassination attempt on Trump. Noteworthy awards were given across 15 journalism categories and various arts categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes applauded a diverse group of media organizations, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, for their influential journalistic works. Prestigious prizes were awarded for tackling topics like the fentanyl crisis, potential US policy missteps, and an assassination attempt on former President Trump.

ProPublica won the public service medal, thanks to its incisive reporting on the repercussions of strict abortion laws. Meanwhile, the New York Times stood out with a variety of reports shedding light on people across the globe, from Afghanistan to Sudan and beyond.

This year's awarded works signify the power of journalism in shaping public discourse, raising awareness, and driving societal change. The focus on investigative excellence reflects journalism's ongoing mission to hold power to account and delve into underexplored narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

