Glamour and Rain: A Celebration of Black Men's Style at Met Gala 2023

On Monday, the annual Met Gala kicked off with a dazzling array of celebrities, all converging for this year's theme celebrating Black men's style and tailoring.

Co-chairs Lewis Hamilton, a Formula 1 driver, and actor Colman Domingo were among the first to arrive, each making a remarkable entrance. Domingo donned a majestic royal blue cloak, while Hamilton went for an all-white ensemble complemented by a beret.

Despite the spring rain, guests followed the 'Tailored for You' theme, linked to the Costume Institute's exhibit 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' Celebrities climbed the museum's iconic steps, adorned with a bold blue carpet featuring daffodil designs. Although LeBron James had to sit out due to a knee injury, he lamented missing what he described as a historical occasion on social media.

