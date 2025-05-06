Glamour and Rain: A Celebration of Black Men's Style at Met Gala 2023
The Met Gala 2023 highlighted Black men's style with co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo leading the glamorous event. Despite spring rain, celebrities showcased extravagant fashion following the theme 'Tailored for You.' Although LeBron James couldn't attend due to injury, he expressed his disappointment via social media.
On Monday, the annual Met Gala kicked off with a dazzling array of celebrities, all converging for this year's theme celebrating Black men's style and tailoring.
Co-chairs Lewis Hamilton, a Formula 1 driver, and actor Colman Domingo were among the first to arrive, each making a remarkable entrance. Domingo donned a majestic royal blue cloak, while Hamilton went for an all-white ensemble complemented by a beret.
Despite the spring rain, guests followed the 'Tailored for You' theme, linked to the Costume Institute's exhibit 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' Celebrities climbed the museum's iconic steps, adorned with a bold blue carpet featuring daffodil designs. Although LeBron James had to sit out due to a knee injury, he lamented missing what he described as a historical occasion on social media.
