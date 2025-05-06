Left Menu

Met Gala 2023: A Celebration of Black Style and Star-Studded Fashion

The Met Gala 2023 dazzled with Black style and tailoring, highlighting Rihanna's third pregnancy reveal and Pharrell Williams' pearl-adorned jacket. Celebrities from various industries showcased their sartorial elegance at the event themed 'Tailored for You,' supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:20 IST
Rihanna

The Met Gala 2023 unfolded as a tribute to Black style and tailoring, spotlighting the extravagant sartorial choices of its star-studded attendees. Rihanna's revelation of her third pregnancy took center stage, while Pharrell Williams captivated attention with a jacket festooned with 15,000 pearls, epitomizing the evening's creative flair.

The deep-blue carpet, accented with daffodils, was graced by renowned figures from sports, music, film, and television. Despite the heavy rain, guests made striking entrances, including Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo, both gala co-chairs. Domingo's dramatic ensemble featured a royal blue cloak, later unveiling a bejeweled jacket that adhered to the 'Tailored for You' theme.

Fashion and artistry intertwined at the event, held to benefit the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Amid this backdrop, musicians, actors, and dignitaries, including former presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, showcased their alignment with the Black dandy aesthetic explored in the museum's latest exhibit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

