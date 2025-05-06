Left Menu

Kiara Advani's Debut at 2025 Met Gala: A Braveheart Tribute to Motherhood and Style

Actor Kiara Advani attended the 2025 Met Gala in a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit, celebrating her pregnancy and Black style. The piece named 'Bravehearts' symbolizes transformation and honors motherhood. Accompanied by her husband Sidharth Malhotra, she radiated grace on the fashion's biggest night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:51 IST
Kiara Advani's Debut at 2025 Met Gala: A Braveheart Tribute to Motherhood and Style
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kiara Advani made a striking appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, marking her first attendance at the prestigious event while expecting her first child with fellow actor and husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple's sartorial choice, a custom creation titled 'Bravehearts' by designer Gaurav Gupta, stole the spotlight.

The theme for this year was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' and Gupta's piece paid homage to transformation in its many facets—emotional, physical, and generational. The monochrome outfit, accentuated with a gold sculpted breastplate featuring two hearts symbolizing mother and child, captivated the audience at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In the designer's words, 'Bravehearts' reflects a tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings, channeling the sophistication of Black Dandyism. Advani, breathtaking in her ensemble, and Malhotra shared the stage, celebrating not just a fashion milestone but a personal one, as their picture-perfect moments resonated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025