Kiara Advani's Debut at 2025 Met Gala: A Braveheart Tribute to Motherhood and Style

Actor Kiara Advani made a striking appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, marking her first attendance at the prestigious event while expecting her first child with fellow actor and husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple's sartorial choice, a custom creation titled 'Bravehearts' by designer Gaurav Gupta, stole the spotlight.

The theme for this year was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' and Gupta's piece paid homage to transformation in its many facets—emotional, physical, and generational. The monochrome outfit, accentuated with a gold sculpted breastplate featuring two hearts symbolizing mother and child, captivated the audience at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In the designer's words, 'Bravehearts' reflects a tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings, channeling the sophistication of Black Dandyism. Advani, breathtaking in her ensemble, and Malhotra shared the stage, celebrating not just a fashion milestone but a personal one, as their picture-perfect moments resonated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)