Escape to 'Happy Hills': Sarovar's Invitation to Mountain Bliss

Gurugram, 5 May, 2025: Sarovar Hotels has launched its new 'Happy Hills' seasonal campaign, encouraging Indian travelers to explore hill station retreats. The campaign offers curated experiences in destinations like Bhimtal, Dalhousie, and Shimla.

The 'Happy Hills' initiative invites travelers to enjoy the simple pleasures of the mountains, catering to couples, families, solo travelers, and groups of friends seeking summer adventures.

The campaign runs until July 31, 2025, featuring exclusive summer packages that merge comfortable stays with cultural trails, culinary exploration, and wellness retreats, encapsulating Sarovar's hallmark hospitality and warmth.

