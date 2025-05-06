Left Menu

Escape to 'Happy Hills': Sarovar's Invitation to Mountain Bliss

Sarovar Hotels introduces the 'Happy Hills' campaign, targeting Indian travelers seeking hill station escapes. Highlighting destinations like Bhimtal and Shimla, the campaign offers exclusive summer packages blending cultural trails, adventure, and relaxation. Running until July 31, 2025, it positions Sarovar as the ideal partner for leisure travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, 5 May, 2025: Sarovar Hotels has launched its new 'Happy Hills' seasonal campaign, encouraging Indian travelers to explore hill station retreats. The campaign offers curated experiences in destinations like Bhimtal, Dalhousie, and Shimla.

The 'Happy Hills' initiative invites travelers to enjoy the simple pleasures of the mountains, catering to couples, families, solo travelers, and groups of friends seeking summer adventures.

The campaign runs until July 31, 2025, featuring exclusive summer packages that merge comfortable stays with cultural trails, culinary exploration, and wellness retreats, encapsulating Sarovar's hallmark hospitality and warmth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

