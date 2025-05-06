Unveiling the Past: National Archives Hits 10 Crore Digitised Pages

The National Archives of India has achieved a record-breaking milestone, with over 10 crore digitised pages of archival documents now accessible, announced Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on social media platform X, Shekhawat highlighted data from Abhilekh Patal, the National Archives' digital repository. The minister expressed excitement over making historic documents more accessible to the public.

Founded in 1891, the National Archives began as the Imperial Record Department in Calcutta. It moved to Delhi in 1911, settling in a building designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, and completed records transfer by 1937. It remains a key resource for administrators, researchers, and historians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)