Unveiling the Past: National Archives Hits 10 Crore Digitised Pages

The National Archives of India has surpassed the 10-crore mark in digitised pages of archival documents, bringing historic records closer to the public. This significant achievement is part of a digitisation project by the Ministry of Culture, aiming to enhance accessibility to India's rich archival heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Archives of India has achieved a record-breaking milestone, with over 10 crore digitised pages of archival documents now accessible, announced Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on social media platform X, Shekhawat highlighted data from Abhilekh Patal, the National Archives' digital repository. The minister expressed excitement over making historic documents more accessible to the public.

Founded in 1891, the National Archives began as the Imperial Record Department in Calcutta. It moved to Delhi in 1911, settling in a building designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, and completed records transfer by 1937. It remains a key resource for administrators, researchers, and historians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

