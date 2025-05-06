Left Menu

Hollywood Headlines: Thunderbolts' Triumph and Trump's Tariff Shock

Recent entertainment news highlights include Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' hitting $162 million at the box office, Sean 'Diddy' Combs facing legal challenges, and the Met Gala honoring Black style. President Trump proposes a 100% tariff on foreign films, causing industry backlash, while Google Ventures into film production.

The entertainment industry is buzzing as Marvel's latest blockbuster, 'Thunderbolts,' rakes in $162 million globally, setting the tone for a promising summer movie season. The film, depicting a coalition of unlikely heroes, grossed $76 million domestically, according to Walt Disney.

In other entertainment news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs prepares to defend himself in New York against serious charges involving racketeering and sex-trafficking. Potential jurors revealed familiarity with the case, stemming from publicized allegations and media coverage.

Meanwhile, a U.S. foreign film tariff proposed by President Trump has dismayed industry insiders, with Google announcing a new film and TV venture amid the production cost surge. Additionally, the Met Gala celebrated Black fashion under the theme, spotlighting stars like Rihanna and Pharrell Williams.

