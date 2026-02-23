Left Menu

Tariff Turbulence: Trump's New Trade Tactics

US President Donald Trump has raised US tariffs to 15% following a Supreme Court ruling. This decision affects international trade dynamics and could lead to extensive refunds, estimated at $175 billion, due to previously unlawful collections. Australia's economy, among others, may be impacted by these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has announced a 15% tariff increase on imports from all countries, following a decisive Supreme Court ruling that his previous tariff imposition was unauthorized. This development has sent ripples through the global trade community and poses significant economic implications.

This tariff adjustment marks a shift from the 10% baseline set earlier and will remain effective for a maximum of 150 days. Critically, Trump's maneuver aims to recalibrate the US's international trade stance, which he believes has been mishandled by the Supreme Court's 'disgraceful' ruling dismissing his past actions under emergency powers.

Amidst a landscape of ambiguity, especially concerning the repayment of $175 billion in unlawfully collected duties, countries like Australia face new competitive challenges in the US market. As alternatives are explored, including possible avenues under Section 301 and Section 232, substantial global trade repercussions are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

