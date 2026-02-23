Tariff Turbulence: Trump's New Trade Tactics

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has announced a 15% tariff increase on imports from all countries, following a decisive Supreme Court ruling that his previous tariff imposition was unauthorized. This development has sent ripples through the global trade community and poses significant economic implications.

This tariff adjustment marks a shift from the 10% baseline set earlier and will remain effective for a maximum of 150 days. Critically, Trump's maneuver aims to recalibrate the US's international trade stance, which he believes has been mishandled by the Supreme Court's 'disgraceful' ruling dismissing his past actions under emergency powers.

Amidst a landscape of ambiguity, especially concerning the repayment of $175 billion in unlawfully collected duties, countries like Australia face new competitive challenges in the US market. As alternatives are explored, including possible avenues under Section 301 and Section 232, substantial global trade repercussions are anticipated.

