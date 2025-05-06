Left Menu

Demi Moore Dazzles at Met Gala in Stunning Thom Browne Gown

Demi Moore captivated the Met Gala audience, donning a Thom Browne gown styled like a men's tie, featuring over 1.4 million beads. Her appearance aligns with the event's theme on Black style and follows a successful year marked by critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for 'The Substance'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:31 IST
Demi Moore Dazzles at Met Gala in Stunning Thom Browne Gown
Demi Moore (Photo/Instagram/@metgalaofficial_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Demi Moore took center stage at the Met Gala, dazzling attendees with a Thom Browne gown that artfully mimicked a men's tie. The 62-year-old actress made a bold fashion statement with her impeccable style, completing the look with black-and-white pom-pom heels.

According to People magazine, Moore's custom-made gown was adorned with over 1.4 million beads, including 22,000 black rectangle sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and 1,093,500 black bugle beads. The creation of this sartorial masterpiece involved more than 7,600 hours of meticulous labor.

The gown was a literal expression of the Met Gala's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', as well as the dress code 'Tailored for You'. Moore's appearance coincides with a milestone year, highlighted by critical success and awards for her film 'The Substance', including an Oscar nomination.

This year's Met Gala theme delves into the evolution of Black style and its cultural significance, celebrating the dynamic interplay of fashion and history. The exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book 'Slaves to Fashion'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025