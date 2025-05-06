Demi Moore Dazzles at Met Gala in Stunning Thom Browne Gown

Demi Moore took center stage at the Met Gala, dazzling attendees with a Thom Browne gown that artfully mimicked a men's tie. The 62-year-old actress made a bold fashion statement with her impeccable style, completing the look with black-and-white pom-pom heels.

According to People magazine, Moore's custom-made gown was adorned with over 1.4 million beads, including 22,000 black rectangle sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and 1,093,500 black bugle beads. The creation of this sartorial masterpiece involved more than 7,600 hours of meticulous labor.

The gown was a literal expression of the Met Gala's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', as well as the dress code 'Tailored for You'. Moore's appearance coincides with a milestone year, highlighted by critical success and awards for her film 'The Substance', including an Oscar nomination.

This year's Met Gala theme delves into the evolution of Black style and its cultural significance, celebrating the dynamic interplay of fashion and history. The exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book 'Slaves to Fashion'.

(With inputs from agencies.)