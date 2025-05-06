Rihanna's Third Baby Surprise at Met Gala

International pop sensation Rihanna revealed an exciting personal update during the Met Gala 2025 in New York, announcing her third pregnancy. The star, renowned for her chart-topping hits, attended the prestigious event with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, confirming to Variety her latest news as she showcased her baby bump.

Rihanna, 37, and ASAP Rocky, 36, have been linked romantically since 2019. The illustrious couple has already welcomed two sons into the world: RZA in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023. This family expansion continues to captivate fans globally, as the couple's love story unfolds.

The Met Gala, held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, highlighted the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The event is a high-profile staple in the fashion calendar, drawing attention from celebrities worldwide.

