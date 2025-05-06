Tech Mahindra and Fable Launch 'Mind Master' Book Club with Viswanathan Anand

Tech Mahindra, a prominent player in technology consulting and digital solutions, has partnered with Fable to introduce the 'Mind Master' Book Club. This exclusive initiative, inspired by the bestselling book by Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, aims to offer a curated reading experience for chess enthusiasts globally.

By launching this book club, Tech Mahindra is furthering its commitment to nurturing intellectual excellence and expanding the chess ecosystem. The platform, created in collaboration with Fable, provides members access to commentary and curated reading resources from Anand, fostering a community centered on strategic thinking.

The collaboration marks an innovative approach where chess intersects with literature and technology, promising an enriching experience for readers. With strategic insights from Anand, Tech Mahindra aims to democratize chess, making it accessible and engaging for a wider audience across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)