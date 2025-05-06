Lama Lobzang: A Guiding Light for Ladakh's Healthcare and Education

Lama Lobzang, a revered Buddhist monk recently awarded the Padma Shri posthumously, was an essential figure for Ladakhis seeking medical aid in Delhi. Under his guidance, many received necessary treatment and accommodation at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital.

As president of Asoka Mission, Lobzang was deeply committed to making healthcare accessible to people across Ladakh. His initiatives extended beyond medical care, playing a vital role in facilitating higher education for Ladakhi children.

Lobzang's contributions spanned over five decades, touching countless lives in the Ladakh region. Born in 1931, he also served as a member of significant government panels and helped align Buddhist organizations through the International Buddhist Confederation. His legacy continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)